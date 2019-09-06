LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer marked the opening a new arts and entertainment area Friday to unite west Louisville and downtown.
"The Knot" is a new arts and entertainment area located on West Main Street between Ninth and 10th Streets.
The area features metal artwork spelling out "Louisville," designed to tie together downtown and west Louisville.
The Knot is also includes bike racks, dining areas, a selfie station and a charging station.
Fischer unveiled the project as part of the First Friday Hop.
