LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Some of the biggest names in regional rock and roll took to the stage at Louisville's water tower for an unofficial close to summer.
Four Roses Bourbon hosted the annual Rock the Water Tower festival at Zorn and River Road.
The biggest names to perform included Johnny Edwards, the second lead singer for Foreigner and John Elefante from the band Kansas.
Groups such as School of Rock, Tony and the Tan Lines, and The Louisville Crashers were among some of the acts performing at the Sunday event.
Rock the Water Tower featured vendors, food trucks and history.
"What a lot of people don't know is Rock the Water Tower is the first event we did 35 years ago," said promotions manager, Jennifer Washle. "So, this event founded Kentucky Reggae Festival, the Blues and BBQ Festival here at the property."
The event also brought back the Four Roses Tasting Lodge, where guests could try more than two dozen bourbon products.
