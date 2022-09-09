LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The city of Middletown is hosting two days of festivities for families this weekend.
The annual Family Fun Festival and Craft Show kicks off Friday and runs from 6-9:30 p.m. It picks back up again on Saturday, Sept. 10, from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. at 11803 Old Shelbyville Road in the Wetherby Park area.
Friday night's festivities include a performance by the Louisville Crashers at 6:30 p.m.
This weekend's event marks the 50th anniversary of the event. The festival includes plenty of activities, such as a parade at noon on Saturday, a dog show, music, a kid zone, food, vendors and more.
The event is free and open to all ages. For more information, click here.
