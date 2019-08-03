LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The family of animals at the Louisville Zoo has a new member.
On Friday night, the zoo's 33-year-old African elephant, Mikki, welcomed a male calf.
According to a news release, it's only the second elephant to have been born in at the Louisville Zoo in the zoo's 50 year history.
The zoo also posted a video Saturday morning announcing the calf's birth:
The calf has arrived! African elephant Mikki successfully gave birth to a male calf last night August 2 at 11:24 p.m. Mikki and calf are doing fine. Special thanks to the dedicated elephant care team. #Mikkiandcalf #mikkisjourney #mikkimonday https://t.co/9aKeJtwn6D pic.twitter.com/tMvOJkFxKl— Louisville Zoo (@LouisvilleZoo) August 3, 2019
In the same Twitter post, zoo officials wrote, "The calf has arrived! African elephant Mikki successfully gave birth to a male calf last night August 2 at 11:24 p.m. Mikki and calf are doing fine. Special thanks to the dedicated elephant care team. #Mikkiandcalf#mikkisjourney#mikkimonday"
The calf's measurements are 98 cm tall, 77 cm long (body, head to tail) and 198 cm from the tip of his trunk to the tip off his tail.
Zoo officials say Mikki, the calf and herd mate, Asian elephant Punch, will be off exhibit while the herd bonds. A date for the calf's debut will be announced at a later time.
“It’s an exciting day at the Louisville Zoo,” said Louisville Zoo Director John Walczak, in a released statement. “We are so thrilled for Mikki and this calf. We are grateful to our community for embracing Mikki’s pregnancy and being a part of her journey. Raising a calf is one of the most enriching things an elephant can experience. I am very proud of our staff and the amazing job they did to ensure a smooth and safe pregnancy for Mikki and for the calf during birth.”
Mikki had a gestation period of 651 days, which totaled nearly 22 months.
Copyright 2019 WDRB News. All rights reserved.