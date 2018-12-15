LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Hundreds of local families were treated to a special holiday dinner on Saturday.
Miles for Merry Miracles hosted the meal for hundreds of Angel Tree children and their families.
The organization says it is youth-led and youth-driven, and partners with local charities to provide gifts and food during the holiday season.
Last week, volunteers shopped for presents for more than 350 families. Saturday, they served more than 600 meals.
"It's just a great time for them to come and enjoy a dinner, to bond with the people that are trying to help them and for us to bond with them," Miles for Merry Miracles volunteer Parker Romney said.
The dinner is the last of three acts of service the organization does during the holidays.
Copyright 2018 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.