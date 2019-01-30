LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Carroll County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help to find a missing 16-year-old boy.
According to a post from the agency's Facebook page, Asher Parks was last seen on Tuesday in the area of Larry's Court, in Worthville, Kentucky. He was wearing a hunting camouflage jacket and dark jogging pants with black Nike shoes.
Anyone with any information on his whereabouts is asked to call the Carroll County Sheriff's Office at (502) 732-7010 or the Carrollton Police Department at (502) 732-6621
Copyright 2019 by WDRB Media. All rights reserved.