LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Leitchfield Police Department is asking for the public's help to find a missing 14-year-old girl.
According to a news release, Shauntay Sandlin of Hartford, Kentucky, was last seen at a business on South English Street in Leitchfield.
She was wearing a gray hoodie, and maroon leggings with yellow flower designs. She has a tattoo with the word "Pain" on the top of her left hand, as well as a nose piercing.
Anyone with any information on Shauntay's whereabouts is asked to call the Leitchfield Police Department at (270) 259-3850.
