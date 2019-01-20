Shauntay Sandlin

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Leitchfield Police Department is asking for the public's help to find a missing 14-year-old girl.

According to a news release, Shauntay Sandlin of Hartford, Kentucky, was last seen at a business on South English Street in Leitchfield.

She was wearing a gray hoodie, and maroon leggings with yellow flower designs. She has a tattoo with the word "Pain" on the top of her left hand, as well as a nose piercing. 

Anyone with any information on Shauntay's whereabouts is asked to call the Leitchfield Police Department at (270) 259-3850.

