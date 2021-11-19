LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Louisville Metro Police Department is asking for the public's help to find a 28-year-old man missing from the Highview neighborhood.
According to a news release, Christopher Summers was last seen on Wednesday, Nov. 17, in the area of Rodney Circle, in a subdivision near the intersection of East Manslick Road and Smyrna Parkway.
"We are concerned Christopher does not have access to his medication and would like to locate him," police state.
Summers is described as a 28-year-old black male, 5'-9" tall, weighing 180 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair.
Anyone with any information on Summers' whereabouts is asked to call the LMPD police anonymous tip line at 502-574-LMPD.
