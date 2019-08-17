LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A local chapter of an activist group calling for public safety measures and laws that protect people from gun violence held a rally Saturday in response to recent mass shootings.
The Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America rally took place Saturday morning in Jefferson Square Park. Anita Franklin, whose 21-year-old son was shot and killed, spoke at the rally alongside Mayor Greg Fischer and other local officials.
"I do appreciate thoughts and prayers, I really do," Franklin said. "But I want to see more action; I want to see more action."
When it was his turn to speak, Fisher directed this message to U.S. Sen. Majority Leader Mitch McConnell: "Listen to the people in your hometown. Listen to the people in America. Call the vote on gun safety in America. Call the vote."
We cannot just wait for the next tragedy — NOW is the time to act on gun violence. Join me, @MomsDemand & so many more Louisvillians in calling for sensible, effective gun safety legislation from Washington, DC. pic.twitter.com/6qtca01wA4— Mayor Greg Fischer (@louisvillemayor) August 17, 2019
Senate Republican leaders and President Donald Trump have promised a full debate around gun safety legislation when they return to session in September.
