LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A live music and arts festival kicks off Friday in southern Indiana.
The Moon and Stars Music and Arts Festival will run through Sunday, Sept. 11 at The Pacey Farm in Henryville, Indiana, for a second year.
The festival raises money for Turning Point Domestic Violence Services and The Pacey Farm.
The farm was founded by Tonya Pacey in an effort to promote and facilitate the emotional healing and wellness of victims of abuse and trauma with free services.
