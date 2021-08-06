LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- One by one, the city of Louisville is planning to clear large homeless camps across the city.
It's a monthly effort this year, cleaning camps to clear them.
It's a move that's getting ahead of Metro Council's plan to get more people off the streets, and into more stable housing. But Metro Council says it's time to come up with a real solution.
A portion of Jefferson Street near East Main Street in downtown Louisville is occupied by homeless families who have moved in recently.
"They've had a lot of pain in their lives,” said Suzanne Marie Garten, a transient from La Porte, Texas. “They've lost hope, they are despondent."
She said she was dropped off by a stranger in Louisville nearly a week ago, and the downtown homeless camp is what she calls home, for now.
"I needed to come here because I believed that Louisville was a place to come,” she added.
Mayor Greg Fischer tasked the Louisville Metro Council to implement a four-phase plan to address the city's homelessness.
"Metro Council recognizes that we have an extreme homelessness problem, houselessness problem," said Metro Council President David James.
The plan will create more permanent supportive housing options and increase funding for affordable housing.
Phase one of the plan includes a "Safe Outdoor Space" that would include services to help people find more sustainable housing.
"It's very important an incumbent upon us, the city, to say we've created a spot; we've created a location and put the services in place," James said.
Metro Council is still putting together that plan, but city and outreach workers have already begun to uproot homeless camps.
On Thursday, they posted eviction notices at a camp at Southern Parkway and Interstate 264 out of health and safety concerns.
The city is in the process of assessing whether other homeless camps also need to be cleared, but its safety net is not in place yet.
"We are going to do our best as a Metro Council to try and make sure that our city is a better place tomorrow than it is today, "said James.
Garten would like to believe this new plan will be the reason she sticks around.
"I've walked all of this and looked into the different programs,” said Garten. “I can say Louisville and Shelbyville in particular, they have a heart."
A heart she found living on the streets of Louisville.
