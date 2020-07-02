LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Don't forget about your fluffy friends this Fourth of July weekend.
The fireworks that are set off during Fourth of July celebrations lead to more lost pets than any other day of the year. Nationwide Insurance said July 5 is one of the busiest days at animal shelters.
That's because many pets are scared by fireworks and run away. Nationwide suggests microchipping your pet, and experts also suggest keeping your pets inside for the night, so they don't run off.
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.