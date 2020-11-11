LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Hardin County Schools is using school buses to make sure students are fed while they're not in the classroom.
In addition to its school pickup sites, meals for students on nontraditional instruction will be available at 25 locations throughout the county starting Nov. 11.
Meals will be available at the following locations on each school day from buses at the following locations:
Sign of the Dove Church, 1189 Sunset Dr., Radcliff
- 10:45 - 11:15 a.m.
Innovation Way, Radcliff
- 11:30 - 12:15 p.m.
Illinois Apartments, Illinois Road, Radcliff
- 10:45 - 11:15 a.m.
Kingswood Way, Radcliff
- 11:30 - 12:15 p.m.
Mill Creek Baptist Church, 1182 Jones St., Radcliff
- 10:45 - 11:15 a.m.
Ollie's Parking Lot, 151 E. Lincoln Trail Blvd., Radcliff
- 11:30 a.m. - Noon
WalMart SuperCenter, 1645 Walmart Way, Radcliff
- 12:15 - 12:45 p.m.
Marbury Apartments, Radcliff
- 10:45 - 11:15 a.m.
Valley View Baptist Church, 501 Valley View Dr., Vine Grove
- 11:30 a.m. - Noon
Towne Drive Apartments, Elizabethtown (behind Towne Mall)
- 10:45 - 11:15 a.m.
Dollar General Store, 4478 Rineyville-Big Springs Road, Rineyville
- 11:30 a.m. - Noon
Par Lane/Greenway Drive, Elizabethtown
- 10:45 - 11:15 a.m.
New Horizon Baptist Church, 864 W. Rhudus Creek Road, Glendale
- 11:30 a.m. - Noon
First Baptist Church, 709 Main Street, Sonora
- Noon - 12:30 p.m.
Severns Valley Baptist Church, 1100 Ring Road, Elizabethtown
- 10:45 - 11:15 a.m.
Arlington Park, Elizabethtown (off of Robinbrooke Blvd.)
- 11:30 a.m. - Noon
Airview Estates, Elizabethtown (off of Pine Valley Dr.)
- 12:15 - 12:45 p.m.
Franklin Crossroads Baptist Church, 4695 Hardinsburg Road, Cecilia
- 11:00 a.m. - Noon
Dollar General Store @ Four Corners, Eastview
- 11:45 a.m. - 12:30 p.m.
Diecks Drive / Claysville Landing, Elizabethtown
- 10:45 - 11:15 a.m.
Wellington Way, Elizabethtown (behind Kohl's)
- 11:30 a.m. - Noon
Barnwood Apartments, Elizabethtown (across from Grace Heartland Church)
- 12:15 - 12:45 p.m.
Plum Creek, Elizabethtown (neighborhood surrounding United States Post Office)
- 10:45 - 11:15 a.m.
Youngers Creek Baptist Church, 251 Youngers Creek Road, Elizabethtown
- 11:30 a.m. - Noon
Jones Home Center, 948 Grayson Street, Upton
- 11:00 - 11:45 am
A lunch and the next school day's breakfast is available to students from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at each school site. Online Academy students will continue on their normal schedule of meal pickup from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. on Wednesdays at school sites.
