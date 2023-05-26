LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A crash outside some southern Indiana baseball fields left a motorcycle rider dead.
It happened around 8:45 p.m. Thursday in the parking lot of the Lanesville Youth League Ballpark, off State Road 62, just west of Lanesville.
Indiana State Police said 38-year-old Gary Graff Jr. drove down an embankment and hit a vehicle in the parking lot of the ballpark.
Witnesses at the ballfield immediately called 911, but Graff died at the scene, according to police.
Investigators believe speed and alcohol may both have been factors in the crash.
