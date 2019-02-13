LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- MSD crews spent Wednesday morning making repairs after a section of road in Crescent Hill collapsed.
According to a spokeswoman for the Metropolitan Sewer District, it happened early Wednesday in the 200 block of Hillcrest Avenue, a popular cut-through between Brownsboro Road and Frankfort Avenue.
The spokeswoman said crews are at the repair site directing traffic, so drivers in the area are asked to slow down and use caution.
It's not clear how long it will take for crews to complete the repairs.
