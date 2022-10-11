LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- MSD is looking for volunteers to help clean up Louisville streams this weekend.
A Beargrass Creek cleanup will be held on Saturday, Oct. 15 at Karen Lynch Park off Story Avenue.
Volunteers will help pick up trash along the stream and riverbanks from 8-11 a.m. in an effort to improve water quality in Beargrass Creek and the Ohio River watersheds.
MSD will provide trash bags, gloves, a sanitizing station, trash grabbers and a free t-shirt for those who volunteer.
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.