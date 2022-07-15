LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Muhammad Ali Center wrapped up its virtual conference on Friday about athletes and social change.
The two-day program brought together athletes, scholars, practitioners, policymakers and advocates from all over the country.
The idea is to channel Muhammad Ali's six core principals of respect, confidence, conviction, dedication, spiritually and giving.
"Athletes and Social Change" is a collaboration between the Muhammad Ali Center and the Power of Sport Lab.
This is the 10th anniversary of the forum. For more information or to watch the panel discussions, click here.
