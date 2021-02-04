LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Muhammad Ali Center is joining in on Microsoft's Legacy Project for Black History Month.
The museum is just a handful of venues chosen for the virtual experience. It transports exhibits into student's homes or classrooms for a free, monthlong series.
The goal of the Legacy Project is to educate communities about significant moments and figures in Black history, including Louisville's own Muhammad Ali.
Organizers say schools, youth programs and families can enroll in the free program online by clicking here. You can also email inclusivecommunity@service.microsoft.com for more information.
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.