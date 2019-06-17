LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Where were you when Neil Armstrong first walked on the Moon?
NASA wants to know.
It has been almost 50 years since July 20, 1969, when Apollo 11 made its historic Moon landing. As a celebration of the anniversary, NASA is asking the public to submit their memories and reflections on landing.
To submit your story, CLICK HERE.
As it will be an oral history, NASA is looking for audio recordings that answer the following questions:
- What does exploration mean to you?
- What do you think it would be like to see humans walk on the Moon again?
- When you think of the Moon, what comes to mind?
- What do you want to know about the Moon?
