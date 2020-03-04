LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — The 2020 census marks the first time all households can complete a census online, and the Louisville Free Public Library (LFPL) wants to make sure everyone can participate.
Starting March 12, anyone can visit any LFPL location to complete the census form online using a library computer. Workers will be available to help with accessing the form.
Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer is stressing how it important it is to take part in the 2020 census, which helps determine how much federal funding each state will get, how many representatives each state should have in Washington and more
Related Stories:
- Why it's important to take part in the 2020 Census
- Census 2020 FAQs and Important Dates
- City of Louisville joining JCPS in 2020 Census awareness events
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.