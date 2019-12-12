LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — With Jefferson County Public Schools shutting down from Dec. 23 through Jan. 6 for Christmas vacation, the kiddos will be back home and looking for something to do.
For parents trying to keep their young ones entertained with activities that won't break the bank this holiday season, look no further than these fun, affordable and educational opportunities throughout the city.
The Louisville Zoo will offer winter camps for students ranging from pre-K to sixth grade. The camps run from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Jan. 2, 3 and 6, with drop-off hours starting at 8 a.m. The camps cost $57 per day for zoo members and $63 per day for non-members. For more information, visit the zoo's official website.
The Kentucky Science Center will offer a winter camp from Dec. 23 through Jan. 6 for students ranging from pre-K all the way up to eighth grade. The camps, which will teach children about coding, robotics, engineering and more, run from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. For more information, including a list of camps outside Jefferson County, visit the center's official website.
The Louisville Free Public Library will offer more than 50 free programs for kids, teens and families, including storytimes, crafts, film screenings, games and more. The library also offers a wide selection of books and DVDs to keep kids reading and entertained during the break — all for free. For more information, visit the library's official website. The Southwest Regional Library is also hosting the K & I Model Train Show from Dec. 23 through Jan 5. The show is free and open during regular library hours. For more information, call 502-933-0029.
Each of the city’s 14 community centers will be open throughout the break, too. Organized winter break activities are planned for the Beechmont, Sun Valley, and Cyril Allgeier community centers, which are equipped with WiFi, computer labs, gyms, exercise equipment and more. The centers are open from Monday through Saturday and will be closed on Christmas Day and New Year's Days.
University of Louisville basketball legend Robbie Valentine is hosting a free winter break sports camp from Dec. 30-31 at the Cyril Allgeier Community Center. To register, click here.
Copyright 2019 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.