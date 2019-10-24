LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville officials have announced the opening of three locations to dispose of leaves, beginning Nov. 5.
Residents will be able to drop off their leaves free of charge at the sites from Nov. 5 through Dec. 1, according to a news release from Metro Public Works. The locations, which range from Lower River Road to Hubbards Lane and Meriwether Avenue, are being made available for residents who don't use curbside collection or turn their leaves into mulch.
Only loose leaves will be accepted, Metro Public Works said. Containers used to bring leaves to the drop-off sites must be disposed of by residents off of the premises. In observance of the Thanksgiving holiday, the drop-off sites will not be available on Nov. 28 and 29.
The drop-off locations are listed below:
The Public Works Yard
- When: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Tuesdays through Saturdays
- Where: 10500 Lower River Rd., enter from Bethany Lane
The Public Works East District Operations Center
- When: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Tuesdays through Saturdays
- Where: 595 Hubbards Ln.
The Public Works Waste Reduction Center
- When: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays through Fridays and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays
- Where: 636 Meriwether Ave.
