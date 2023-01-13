LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A new resource for parents is now open twice a month at the Shawnee Library.
Neighborhood Nest was created in collaboration with Louisville's health department. It's a hub that provides free essential pregnancy, postpartum and early-childhood products to the community.
Items available include diapers, wipes, formula and feminine care products.
The Neighborhood Nest is open on one Thursday and one Saturday per month.
It will be open next Thursday, Jan. 19, from 2 p.m. until 5 p.m. at the Shawnee Library at 3912 West Broadway in Louisville.
