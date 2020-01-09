LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — A bald eagle couple in southern California could soon become parents!
Shadow and Jackie are eagles at Big Bear Valley in the San Bernadino National Forest, and an egg was spotted in their nest on the park's "nest cam" on Jan. 8. Now, viewers are watching around the world to catch the special moments and wait for hatchlings.
The two bald eagles are keeping the egg warm, and wildlife experts believe Jackie will lay another egg within a few days. It takes about 35 days for eagles eggs to hatch.
The live eagle nest camera and sound system is solar powered and streamed online 24/7. To watch the nest cam, CLICK HERE.
