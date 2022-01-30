LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Indiana residents have the chance to get more resources to address mental and physical health issues nearly two years after the COVID-19 pandemic began.
The Indiana Department of Health is looking for applicants for its Health Issues and Challenges Grant.
Dr. Eric Yazel, health officer for Clark County, called it an, “investment in public health couldn't come at a better time."
The program was launched by the Indiana General Assembly and will address statewide health issues, including those living with chronic diseases.
“One thing with COVID-19 we don't talk about enough is why are people more susceptible to it," Yazel said. "And it's those who have those chronic illnesses."
Chronic diseases like diabetes, cardiovascular disease, asthma and cancer are the leading causes of death and disability in Indiana and the United States. Yazel said it's not unique to COVID-19.
"It's going to be other things that come up in the future and overall health indicators: life expectancies and things like that,” he said.
Indiana’s top three killers are heart disease, cancer and respiratory diseases.
According to the health department, billions of dollars are spent annually to treatment these chronic diseases and complications in the state. It is also estimated that billions of dollars are lost due to decreased workplace productivity related to chronic diseases.
“Prevention goes along way,” Yazel said. “It'll make us more resilient against anything that does come along in our future and just more resilient in daily life.”
Local and statewide service providers are encouraged to apply. The purpose of this Request for Applications (RFA) is to fund entities within the state of Indiana to implement programs focused on addressing health issues and challenges within Indiana.
According to the application, funds must be used to develop and implement services focused on improving health outcomes related to one or more of the additional priority areas: tobacco use, food insecurity/obesity, lead exposure, hepatitis C and public health prevention programs (community paramedicine for chronic disease, immunizations, and substance use disorder and community health workers/patient navigators.
Applications are due by the end of March. Click here to apply.
Grants will be effective for a 12-month period with an anticipated start date of July 1, 2022. Funds must be encumbered (obligated) by Dec. 31, 2024. Funds must be spent by Dec. 31, 2026.
Funding awarded cannot be used to supplant funding currently in place for these activities and must be used for its stated purpose.
See guidance documents listed in the “guidance documents” tile on this page for more information on applying for this funding opportunity. You can send any questions to healthissuesandchallenges@isdh.in.gov.
