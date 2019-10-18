NEW ALBANY, Ind. (WDRB) --It's the gateway to southern Indiana, but Brian Hampton thinks the Sherman Minton could be a bit more inviting.
"It's a beautiful bridge," he said, "it's just a shame it's in the dark all the time."
Hampton owns the popular Floyd County Brewing Company on Main Street in New Albany, Indiana, which sits in the shadow of the bridge. He's leading the charge to light it, with a similar look to Louisville's Big Four Bridge.
"I think by lighting the bridge, it's sort of a beacon, it invites people to come check it out and watch it," Hampton said. "I think if the bridge was lit, you would have businesses wanting to open up."
Hampton started the "Light the Sherman" Facebook page just three days ago, and it already has hundreds of followers.
Democratic Mayor Jeff Gahan and Republican City Councilman Al Knable have taken notice, too.
"I think it's a great idea," Gahan said.
"It's a fantastic, cool idea," added Knable.
Hampton says there's a perfect window to do it, when the bridge may be closed for repair in 2021.
"If there was an attraction coming at the end of the construction, that people would want to flock down, check out, and see for themselves -- I mean, what a better way to sort of help the recovery process," said Hampton.
The idea has some roadblocks to get through like being sure the lighting doesn't add to the time the bridge may need to be closed, and ensuring money won't be an issue.
"I would suspect we would be in the low millions on it, and yes, whatever you put up there has to be maintained," said Knable.
"I think there would be a lot of support for anything we can do to make that structure everything it can be," Gahan said.
So when you weed through it all, are the chances good this could soon look more like this?
"My gut tells me yes," Knable said.
"I think it's going to happen," Hampton said.
