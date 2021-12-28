LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The city of New Albany opened up a second round of funding for small businesses that have been impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Earlier this year, the city provided thousands of dollars in grants from the American Rescue Plan to 43 businesses. Now, companies with anywhere from one to 100 employees can apply for a maximum of $10,000.
To qualify, the business must be physically located in New Albany. The money can only be used for working capital.
In total, New Albany received $16.83 million from the rescue plan.
To learn more about how to apply, click here.
