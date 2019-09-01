LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Dozens of dog owners and their pets celebrated the first ever Pooches and Pints Dog Fair in southern Indiana.
Local radio stations from Alpha Media helped Southern Indiana Equipment and PetSuites of America host the event at the New Albany Amphitheater featuring plenty of pet vendors, contests, food and beer for the owners. Many of the station's radio personalities also brought their own pets along for the fun.
"We wanted to create an affordable event for families to come out to so they felt safe not only with their dogs, but with their kids because there is not a lot of events that are truly aimed at doing just this. So, we wanted to do that and explore the sunny side," said Sarah Jordan, with Alpha Media.
Animal nonprofits were also in attendance at the Rescue Village to help find forever homes for adoptable pets.
