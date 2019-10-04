LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- New Albany's Harvest Homecoming is set to kick off Saturday afternoon as one of the many local events taking place this fall.
Opening ceremonies for the event will take place at 2:30 p.m., followed by the parade in downtown New Albany.
The week-long event will host thousands of people and showcase the culture of southern Indiana.
The celebration includes food, drinks, rides, music, a dog show and more.
Harvest Homecoming runs through Sunday, Oct. 13.
