LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville has a new mobile library thanks to some generous donors.
Mayor Greg Fischer joined members of the Louisville Free Public Library, The Library Foundation, and JBS Louisville on Tuesday to announce Louisville's new Children's Bookmobile.
The bookmobile will deliver books, story times and innovative programming to communities. It's equipped with computers and free WiFi, and will visit day cares, YMCA programs, community centers, faith-based organizations, parks and block parties.
City leaders said it fills a huge need: 65% of JCPS fourth-graders are not proficient in reading, and many lack reliable transportation and internet access.
According to a news release, the bookmobile project was made possible by a generous donation from Eleemosynary by LMH Foundation, which challenged area donors and organizations to match funds. JBS responded with a $145,000 donation toward the purchase of the vehicle.
Chandra Gordon, The Library Foundation's executive director, said Tuesday another donor that doesn't want to be named kicked in enough to get it equipped.
"An anonymous donor has made a $35,000 challenge grant to help The Library Foundation purchase the books, materials and supplies we're going to put on the shelves of our new bookmobile," Gordon said.
Fundraising is ongoing, as The Library Foundation plans to raise another $15,000 to equip the vehicle with more reading material and technology. If you'd like to donate, visit www.lfplfoundation.org.
Library officials expect the bookmobile to be ready to roll out next spring.
