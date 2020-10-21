LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A new site to get tested for COVID-19 is now open in southern Indiana.
The Clark County Health Department and Clark Memorial Health are partnering to offer free testing for Clark County residents at 1806 E. 10th Street in Jeffersonville.
The new testing site is in addition to the state-run testing site in Clark County, which is at 2311 Sam Gwinn Drive in Clarksville.
Clark County recently reported its highest seven-day positivity rate in months at 15.7%. As of Wednesday, the county has reported 2,891 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 61 deaths related to the respiratory virus.
Indiana's positivity rate has doubled in the last week to 11.8%. For a breakdown of cases by county, click here.
Anyone wanting to get tested at the new site must register beforehand. To register, click here.
County health officials are also encouraging residents to get their flu shots, which are offered at the health department. For more information, call 812-282-7521.
