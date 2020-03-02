LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A new exhibit at the Newport Aquarium will allow guests to explore the wonders of a sunken ship.
"Shipwreck: Realm of the Eels" will showcase the ruins of a ship now home to eels, fish and hundreds of other animals.
The exhibit will open March 6 with a ceremonial breaking of a bottle across the wreckage by Executive Director Eric Rose.
"Our team has been working for years to bring this amazing new environment to life for guests and animals to enjoy," Rose said in a news release. "It will be like nothing else at Newport Aquarium."
Shipwreck: Realm of the Eels is one of the biggest developments since Newport Aquarium opened in 1999 and represents over a $1 million investment in the guest experience.
The exhibit will have five zones: Captain's Quarters, Treasure Chest, Cargo Hold, Ship's Anchor, and Ropes and Rigging, each of which will tell a different story and feature different animals.
