CLARKSVILLE, Ind. (WDRB) -- A new fire station in Clarksville is improving emergency response and taking the place of an old, decaying building.
Clarksville Fire Station No. 1 on Stansifer Avenue doesn't just house firefighting equipment. It also comes with, among other things, a workout room and a lounge. The $3 million building takes the place of the old station just across the street that a town council member called "a disco-era relic."
Now, the firefighters who spend a good portion of their lives in the fire station have a place to de-stress and relax after a tough day on the job.
"If we can make it comfortable for them, it creates a happy employee, which allows us to provide the best service we can to our community," Clarksville Fire Chief Brandon Skaggs said. "So let them have the upgraded bedrooms, rather than a barrack or dormitory style."
On Friday, fire crews and city officials invited the community to take part in the official opening and ribbon cutting of Station 1.
