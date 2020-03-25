Editors Note: Metro government updated the places to get meals on March 25. See revised information in the story.
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- As the coronavirus crisis spreads, there are more places making free meals available for families, senior citizens and service industry workers out of a job.
Senior Citizen Meal Pickup program changes
The Metro March for Meals program has had such a response that the Louisville Office of Resilience and Community Services is changing distribution sites to help handle traffic and the number of people picking up frozen meals.
The program is open for seniors age 60 and older while the city responds to the COVID-19 pandemic. Now through April 3, up to 1,000 frozen meal packs will be distributed each weekday at six locations throughout the community on a rotating schedule. People can stay in their cars and drive-up to receive the frozen meals.
Meals will be available on a first-come, first-served basis from 10 a.m. until noon and are limited to one box per person, containing five frozen meals per pack, each week. Older adults in need are advised to go to the center closest to their homes for assistance.
Updated site distribution list:
- Mondays - St. Stephen Church Parking Lot, (1018 S. 15th St., 40210)
- Tuesdays - Beechmont Community Center (205 Wellington Ave., 40214)
- Wednesdays (2 locations) - Sun Valley Community Center (6505 Bethany Lane, 40272) and East Government Center (200 Juneau Drive, 40243)
- Thursdays - (2 locations NEW as of March 26) Southern High School (8620 Preston Highway, 40219) and Newburg Community Center (4810 Exeter Avenue, 40218)
- Fridays - Former Kroger site in Old Louisville (924 S. Second St., 40203)
- Eligibility and guidelines to participate in Metro March for Meals:
- Open to Jefferson County residents only, 60 years and older
- Proof of age will be required
- Participants are requested to stay in their cars for meal pickup to help ensure their safety.
- Please do not park and walk up to the distribution site.
- To help ensure that seniors in need of assistance are being served, eligible seniors should be present at time of pickup.
For current updates and more information on Metro March for Meals, call (502) 574-5223 or CLICK HERE.
Salvation Army serving community meals
Beginning Friday, March 20, the Salvation Army will use its Emergency Disaster Canteen to provide its daily community meals. The mobile kitchen will be parked just inside the gates off the Breckenridge Street entrance to its building located at 911 South Brook Street and is available to anyone in the community who needs a meal.
The 300 to 400 clients who live at The Salvation Army in its long-term programs including Veterans, and families in its Emergency Shelters, will have breakfast and dinner delivered to their rooms as opposed to dining in the Red Kettle Cafe.'
Community meal service times are as follows:
Dinner from 5:00 p.m. - 5:45 p.m. (Beginning Friday March 20)
Breakfast from 7:15 a.m. - 7:45 a.m. (Beginning Saturday March 21)
For more information, visit SalvationArmyLouisville.org. You can also follow the organization on Twitter and Facebook.
Meals for Service Industry workers sidelined by closings
Service industry workers including servers, bartenders, cooks, dishwashers and managers have been hit hard by the decrease in business. The virus has closed restaurant dining options. So two NuLu restaurants, Rye and Galaxie, provided a "family meal" for their staff before the crisis. With community support, the program has expanded to feed people who truly need it.
If you'd like to sign up for a free meal, CLICK HERE.
If you'd like to donate, CLICK HERE.
Several businesses and school districts are offering free meals for children during the COVID-19 outbreak.
- JCPS has more than 50 distribution sites for free breakfast and lunches including mobile sites. The meals at distributed weekdays between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m.
- Joella's Hot Chicken is offering free kids meals for children 10 and under at all locations between 11 a.m. and 5 p.m. with no purchase necessary.
- Oldham County Schools has emergency feeding sites at four locations from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Pick up or delivery is possible. The deals will be distributed in the pick-up/drop-off lanes at La Grange Elementary, Oldham County Middle School, Kenwood Station Elementary and Harmony Elementary. Call 502-241-3513 for info.
