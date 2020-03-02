LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Lynn Family Stadium is about to kick off its inaugural Louisville City FC season, and it's looking for people to be a part of the team.
The stadium is hosting a job fair from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Wednesday, March 4 to fill more than 40 part-time positions. Jobs include housekeeping, groundskeepers, and operations technicians. Applications will be accepted on site and online.
Applicants must be 18 or older. Interested candidates can also apply online.
Lynn Family Stadium Job Fair
Wednesday, March 4, 2020 from 10 am to 7 pm
350 Adams Street Louisville, KY 40206
Lou City FC's home opener is Saturday, April 11.
The Lynn Family Stadium is the largest soccer-specific stadium in the region with seating for 11,600 fans and a capacity of more than 15,000.
