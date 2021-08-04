LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A brand new nonprofit empowering young girls is coming to Hardin County.
It's called Girls United #GameChanger. The goal is to give girls ages 13 to 18 the tools they need to be successful in life.
"We're raising funds and promoting initiatives to serve the people who need them most," the nonprofit's website reads. "We believe in taking action with urgency in order to raise public awareness about some of the most pressing issues facing teenage girls in today's society."
Monthly workshops will include body and mind positivity, writing business plans, budgeting and more.
"Mental stress, stress and anxiety, there's a lot more pressure on the youth now than there were when we were younger," Christy Gordon, Girls United president, said.
Mentoring programs will also be offered to help with current issues.
"And what we need to show them is love. We need to show them that they are important," Gwendolyn Brashear, Girls United vice president, said. "We need to show them that they are conquerors, that they are warriors, that they can be and do anything that they want."
Girls United was created in honor of former Radcliff Councilwoman Tanya Seabrooks, who passed away last year. The city's mayor said she was called "The Game Changer," because "everything that she became a part of, she worked to make a change."
A fundraiser for the nonprofit is happening on Saturday at Freeman Lake Park at 11 a.m. There, girls will be able to register with the group. There will also be food, ice cream, games, prizes, raffles, giveaways, a selfie station and much more.
Additional details can be found on Girls United's Facebook page by clicking here. They also have a website, here.
Related Stories:
- VIDEO | City of Radcliff honors late councilwoman Tanya Seabrooks
- Radcliff mourns 'The Game Changer,' beloved councilwoman known for kind and giving spirit
- Community offers condolences after death of Radcliff city councilwoman
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.