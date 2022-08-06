LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A new nonprofit in Oldham County hopes to help veterans in the area with everything from home renovations to counseling services.
The Be Like Griff Foundation was founded in honor of Daniel "Danny" Griffith "Griff," who was killed in an accident on Interstate 71 in December.
The 39-year-old Army veteran did three combat tours in Afghanistan. His family said the nonprofit was created to carry on his dream of helping veterans and children.
At the time of his death, Griffith was attending the University of Louisville studying psychology. He hoped to become a mental health counselor for families in Oldham County.
Be Like Griff will host its first fundraising event on Saturday, Aug. 13 at the Sauerbeck Family Drive-In from 1-5 p.m. "Danny's Day" will include live music, kids games, silent auctions and a dunking booth.
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.