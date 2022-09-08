LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A new art experience is giving people a look at Kentucky's history of slavery.
The (Un)Known Project Public Art Experience is the newest addition to Louisville Tourism's Unfiltered Truth collection.
The installation is featured in the "On the Banks of Freedom" public art installation overlooking the Ohio River on 9th and 10th streets.
Visitors can stand in the footprints representing slaves looking toward freedom in Indiana, read the names of enslaved people and carry a 70-pound "replicated" sack representing a third of the cotton an enslaved person had to pick in a day.
Organizers said the experience is offered on the second Sunday of each month from 10-11 a.m. and costs $20 per person. The next event will be held this Saturday, Sept. 10. To purchase tickets, click here.
