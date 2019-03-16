LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Those who may face bullying in Kentuckiana now have a new place to share their stories and words of encouragement.
A new safe space for LGBTQIA+ youth opened in Louisville on Saturday.
Mayor Greg Fischer, Councilwoman Barbara Sexton Smith and the group Ignite Louisville cut the ribbon to the Louisville Youth Group center.
The redesigned and renovated area will provide a safe space for gay, lesbian, bisexual and transgender youth to interact with peers and work with social platforms.
"The programming network focuses on giving them the skills and the experiences that help them thrive outside Louisville Youth Group now, but also when they age out, as they become adults and leaders in the community," Executive Director Jason Peno said.
Ignite Louisville also goes out into the community to teach leadership skills.
For more information on the Louisville Youth Group, click here.
