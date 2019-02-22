LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The show will go on at a drive-in theater in Oldham County.
The Sauerbeck Family Drive-In has been closed since the screen collapsed a few weeks after it opened during high winds in September. Now the owners say a new screen is up and ready for paint.
"The structure is complete," said owner Stephen Sauerbeck. "They're finishing up the nuts and bolts on the system, so it can withstand pretty much anything mother nature throws at it this time."
Sauerbeck added, they need warm dry weather to complete the project. He's hoping to reopen by the end of March.
