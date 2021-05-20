LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Zoofari! is back at the Louisville Zoo this year, but with a new format for pandemic safety. This year, community members can bid during a silent auction online or reserve an exclusive Zoofari! mix and mingle take-home box.
There are two box options: one for two, which costs $150, and another for families, which costs $225. Boxes include Brown-Forman cocktails and products, treats and more. The online auction starts June 1 and ends on June 13 at noon.
Zoofari! is the zoo's annual fundraiser. Money raised will support renovations for the zoo's MetaZoo education facility and its Animal Ambassador Program.
Boxes can be reserved online now by clicking here.
