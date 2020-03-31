LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Hours on hold and websites crashing. Filing for unemployment has been a nightmare for many workers across Kentuckiana who now find themselves out of a job.
State officials in both Kentucky and Indiana say they're working to fix problems caused by "unprecedented" volumes to its phone and online systems.
Kimmet Cantwell is taking her band's gigs online while the Louisville-based musicians are out of a job.
"I am unemployed, which feels weird to say that," Cantwell said. "I've never said that."
While Cantwell is thankful that self-employed workers can file for unemployment in Kentucky, she reports that the site keeps crashing.
"I haven't been able to get back on (the website)," she said. "I've been calling and I've been checking all day, and the site is just bogged down."
Attempts to call the hotline are also unsuccessful.
"It rings and rings and then it says all circuits are busy," she said. "You can't get through."
Across the river in Indiana, it's the same story.
"They're getting a busy signal. They're on hold for three or four hours or they're getting a message that the line has been disconnected," said Dustin Fresh, of Madison, Indiana, speaking for his family members who've recently lost their jobs.
Fresh said some people are down to their last paycheck and others are on their last few dollars for gas.
"This delay in processing is causing families in need undue hardship because they are not getting the benefits they need," he said.
While the desperation grows, so does frustration at the state's response.
"They knew the pandemic was coming," said Fresh. "They knew this was going to be an issue. They knew there would be flood of calls coming into the (unemployment) office. They should've been somewhat semi-prepared for this."
Indiana says it's working to correct issues with its phone system and will answer calls and emails as quickly as possible.
Kentucky officials tell WDRB they will release the steps being taking to alleviate high volumes on its phone and online systems on Wednesday.
