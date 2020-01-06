LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- This winter, children can spend the winter with sharks, stingrays and penguins for free.
The Newport Aquarium is offering a free child ticket with each adult ticket through March 1. The Aquarium includes the Shark bridge -- a rope bridge suspended inches above dozens of sharks.
The Aquarium is also home to two dozens baby alligators, along with Snowball and Snowflake -- two rare white alligators.
There's also an area where children can touch live stingrays. Other attractions include an interactive seahorse exhibit; a penguin exhibit with five different sub-Antarctic penguin species totaling nearly 50 birds; and Splash and Bubbles Reeftown Adventure, where kids can climb and play their way through Coral Cove and become a Reeftown Ranger.
Newport Aquarium is open every day, including holidays, and will operate with extended hours on certain days.
The offer of one kid free with each full price adult is available online at NewportAquarium.com, at the Newport Aquarium ticket window or by phone at 800-406-FISH (3474).
