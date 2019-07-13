LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Local kids got the chance to have a pool party with NFL player Jamon Brown on Saturday.
The event was held at the Central High School pool. Kids who attended got to swim and enjoy a pizza lunch.
Jamon Brown partnered with the Papa John's Foundation, Jefferson County Public Schools and other city agencies to host the party. Giving back to the community is a priority for the former Louisville football star.
"It's also something that I always dreamed about. Not only did I want to play professional football, I wanted to be able to give back to the kids that will be our future," Brown said.
Jamon Brown is currently a guard for the Atlanta Falcons.
