LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Field of Screams said it's not opening its haunted corn maze this Halloween season.
However, the corn was cut into the annual maze anyway in the shape of the state of Kentucky, with "United We Stand" written around it.
In a post on social media, Field of Screams said this is the first time in 19 years that the haunted maze will not be open to guests.
The company said the decision was hard, but closing will ensure customers and employees are not put in harm's way.
