LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- You can get your fishing fix in Kentucky this weekend absolutely free.
On Saturday and Sunday, residents and non-residents can fish anywhere in the commonwealth without a license or permit as part of the Department of Fish and Wildlife's free fishing weekend.
Some locations are also holding special events geared toward younger anglers, including a free hot dog lunch, free bait and loaner fishing equipment.
For a complete list of fishing events this weekend, click here.
