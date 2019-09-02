Garbage Cans Outside Louisville Homes

Louisville residents must now wait until the following week for the next trash pickup if a holiday falls on their normal collection day. The new policy started on Labor Day, following budget cuts that took effect July 1, 2019.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The city's recent budget cuts mean some Louisville residents will have to wait another week for curbside garbage pickup after each holiday - starting with Labor Day. 

With no trash pickup on Sept. 2 because of the holiday, residents in Louisville who normally have garbage taken away on Mondays must wait until next Monday (Sept. 9) before the city picks it up. 

In the past, when trash and recycling days fell on holidays, pickup was rescheduled to the following day. But now, because of deep cuts to the city's operating budget, trash collection after holidays is being completely skipped until the following week to save money. 

Labor Day is the first holiday the new schedule was in effect after the budget cuts implemented on July 1.

People who live in neighborhoods outside the old Louisville city limits or pay for their own trash collection will not be affected. 

