LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The city's recent budget cuts mean some Louisville residents will have to wait another week for curbside garbage pickup after each holiday - starting with Labor Day.
With no trash pickup on Sept. 2 because of the holiday, residents in Louisville who normally have garbage taken away on Mondays must wait until next Monday (Sept. 9) before the city picks it up.
In the past, when trash and recycling days fell on holidays, pickup was rescheduled to the following day. But now, because of deep cuts to the city's operating budget, trash collection after holidays is being completely skipped until the following week to save money.
Labor Day is the first holiday the new schedule was in effect after the budget cuts implemented on July 1.
People who live in neighborhoods outside the old Louisville city limits or pay for their own trash collection will not be affected.
