LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Nominations are open for cancer survivors to walk in the Survivor's Parade before the 145th Kentucky Oaks.
Churchill Downs announced in a release on Monday that 145 breast and ovarian cancer survivors will be chosen to walk before the Oaks race on Friday, May 3, 2019.
The public can nominate survivors for the parade or donate to Norton Cancer Institute at KentuckyDerby.com/Survivors. Nominations are open until 11:59 p.m. on March 17.
Fans are invited to nominate themselves, a relative or friend who has survived breast or ovarian cancer. Organizers ask that nominations are for people who have not walked in the Survivor's Parade before.
Once names of nominees are submitted and approved, voting begins. Fans are encouraged to share survivor's stories with others to build awareness.
2019 is the 11th year for the Survivor's Parade and the "Pink Out" at the track. The tradition has raised nearly $1 million to support women's breast health.
Churchill Downs will donate $50,000 to the Breast Health Program at Norton Cancer Institute and $1 for every Finlandia Oaks Lily sold on Oaks Day to Derby Divas.
The money will be used to help renovate the Norton Prevention & Wellness Mobile Prevention Center, which provides free breast screenings to women over 40 who don't have access to those services.
