LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Online nominations are now being accepted for the Survivors Parade at the 146th Kentucky Oaks.
The parade raises money to support women's breast health and provide care to local women lacking access to screenings and other services.
The public will nominate and vote for 146 breast and ovarian cancer survivors to participate in the parade on Oaks Day. Donations to the Norton Cancer Institute can also be made.
The 146th Kentucky Oaks marks the 12th year for the Survivors Parade. Since it's inauguration, the parade has raised more than $1 million for women's health organizations. For every Finlandia Oaks Lily sold at the Oaks, $1 will be donated to Derby Divas, according to a news release from Churchill Downs. Derby Divas works to raise money for breast health initiatives and make sure underserved women have access to mammograms and other breast health services.
The public can nominate and vote for survivors until midnight on March 22. The 146 participants will be revealed on March 23 at 12 p.m.
To nominate a survivor, vote and donate, click here.
