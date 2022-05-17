LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A nonprofit brought the ocean all the way to Kentucky.
Ocearch is an organization that researches sharks in hopes of balancing life in the ocean. And founder Chris Fischer, originally from Louisville, spoke to kids Tuesday at the Kentucky Science Center.
He said they are the future of the planet and urged them to learn how to be good decision-makers and to figure out what they love to do.
"We were trying to show them a path from growing up here in Kentucky, finding your passion and trying to integrate that into your life journey and work so that you can do great things for your family, your friends and hopefully for the planet as well," Fischer said.
Ocearch was founded in 2007. For more information on the organization, click here.
